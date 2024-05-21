Cricket: Ottniel Bartman joins Hampshire Hawks for six Vitality Blast matches

Southampton, May 21 Hampshire Hawks on Tuesday announced the signing of South African seamer Ottniel Baartman for their final six Vitality Blast group matches. The 31-year-old will also be available for the knockout stages in September, should the Hawks advance. Bartman replaced Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, who withdrew from the tournament for personal reasons.

Baartman, who has yet to be capped by South Africa but was included in their T20 World Cup squad, is set to make his international debut in an upcoming series against the West Indies later this week. Known for his impressive performances in domestic cricket, Baartman played under Hampshire's head coach Adi Birrell for back-to-back SA20 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He also has the advantage of reuniting with his Sunrisers teammate, Liam Dawson, at Hampshire.

He was the competition’s second-leading wicket-taker in 2024, taking 18 wickets with an exceptional economy of 6.95 runs per over. Baartman has featured in 70 T20s in his career taking 98 wickets with best figures of 5-14, and a remarkable average of just 17.

Expressing his excitement about joining Hampshire, Baartman said, "I'm really looking forward to joining up with Hampshire Hawks for my first experience of county cricket," Baartman said. "It's great to link back up with Adi Birrell and Liam Dawson who I know well from the SA20. I've heard great things about the atmosphere at Utilita Bowl and I can't wait to get playing in front of the Hawks fans this summer."

Baartman is set to take over from Michael Neser, who will participate in the first eight Blast group games. Joining forces with Ben McDermott, Baartman will bolster Hampshire's overseas contingent.

Giles White, Hampshire's director of cricket, commented on the signing: "It's a great boost to the squad that Ottniel is available and keen to join us after the World Cup. He fits the role perfectly and comes off the back of an outstanding domestic summer in South Africa."

