Cricket World Cup mascots named 'Blaze', 'Tonk'

Dubai [UAE], September 30 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday that the mascots of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 have been named as "Blaze" and "Tonk".

“'Blaze’ and ‘Tonk’ have been unanimously chosen as the names for the mascot duo ahead of the first cricket event they will attend, the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 where they will look to engage and entertain cricket fans," ICC said in a statement.

The dynamic pair of brand mascots, symbolizing the unity and spirit that cricket fosters globally, were introduced at a launch event back in August attended by India's U19 star Yash Dhull and women's batter Shafali Varma. Fans were invited to be part of the process by suggesting names for these iconic characters through a worldwide fan poll held over the past month.

The statement said that 'Blaze', the female mascot, “wields a turbo-powered arm that propels fireballs with lightning speed, leaving even the most audacious batters in sheer amazement”.

“Her extraordinary pinpoint accuracy, unmatched reflexes, boundless flexibility, and unwavering determination make her an exceptional fast-bowling sensation. Adorned with a belt carrying six power cricket orbs, each meticulously prepared for various game-changing tactics, Blaze stands ever-ready to ignite the game”.

'Tonk', the male mascot, radiates a unique blend of icy-cool composure and electrifying batting prowess, the statement said.

“His every shot, ranging from stealthy finesse to boundary-crushing sixes, reverberates with an electrifying force that captivates audiences worldwide. With his electromagnetic bat and versatile shot repertoire, ‘Tonk’ promises to elevate the excitement, lighting up the stage and electrifying the cricket pitch with every stroke."

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, returning to Indian shores after more than 12 years, will be held between October 5 and November 19. The mascots will make appearances on match days and fan parks, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Additionally, a uniquely stylized roadshow, reminiscent of Canter-style displays, is on the horizon for each host city. This whirlwind tour of excitement spans 45 action-packed days, covering 10 vibrant host cities across India, from October 1, 2023, to November 12, 2023.

