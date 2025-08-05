Cricketer Rishab Pant helps K’taka girl student with college fee, wins hearts

Bagalkot, Aug 5 The act of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant in helping a meritorious girl student from Karnataka secure college admission by paying her fees has won many hearts. People across the country are appreciating the cricketer’s thoughtful gesture in supporting the education of a deserving student.

Rishabh Pant's timely help enabled Jyoti Kanaboor Math, who, despite scoring high marks in her II PUC (Class 12), was struggling to afford college admission due to financial constraints.

Jyoti, a resident of Rabakavi village in Bilagi taluk, had scored 83 per cent in her II PUC board exams. Although she dreamed of pursuing higher education, poverty and financial difficulties became major hurdles. Her father, Teerthayya, runs a small tea stall in the village and was unable to bear the cost of his daughter’s education.

At this point, Anil Hunashikatti, a local contractor from the same village, was approached with a request to help Jyoti get a BCA seat at BLDE College in Jamkhandi. Anil not only promised to help with her admission but also assured them he would try to arrange financial support.

He reached out to his friends in Bengaluru. Being close to Rishabh Pant, Anil’s friends brought Jyoti’s situation to the cricketer’s attention. Touched by her circumstances, Rishabh Pant immediately stepped in to help, and on July 17, he directly transferred Rs 40,000 to the college’s account, covering Jyoti’s first-semester fees.

Jyoti, overwhelmed by Rishabh Pant’s kindness, said, "I completed my II PUC in Galagali and had a dream of pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) course. But our financial condition at home was not good. I approached Anil Hunashikatti anna (brother), and he reached out to his friends in Bengaluru. They brought my situation to Rishabh Pant’s attention, and he helped me."

"May God bless Rishabh Pant with good health. His help means a lot to me. I hope he continues to support other students from poor backgrounds like me," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor