Cricketing fraternity wishes Geoffrey Boycott well after successfull throat cancer surgery

London, July 18 The cricketing fraternity has sent its good wishes to legendary England batter Geoffrey Boycott on his road to recovery after successfully undergoing surgery to remove throat cancer.

Earlier this month, Boycott was informed last week that the throat cancer, for which he was treated in 2002 through chemotherapy and radiotherapy, made a return and needed surgical intervention.

"Just to let everyone know my Father, Geoffrey, has successfully come out of surgery this evening after a 3 hour operation to remove his throat cancer. Yet to see him but surgeon says it went well. He asked that I post an update," wrote his daughter Emma in an update through Boycott’s X account.

Reacting to the same, former Australia player and head coach Darren Lehmann wrote, "Thanks for the update, please pass on our thoughts to the whole family and glad the surgery went well." Former England player Alan Butcher wrote, ‘Great news’, while ex-captain Michael Vaughan posted a red heart emoji.

Boycott scored 8,114 runs in 108 Tests from 1964 to 1982 and even captained England on four occasions in 1978 when Mike Brearley was injured. He scored his hundredth first-class hundred against Australia at Headingley in 1977. His Test career was worth 108 matches, 8114 runs coming at an average of 47.72, including 22 centuries and 42 half-centuries.

He represented Yorkshire in first-class cricket, where his runs tally ended at 48,426, the fifth highest of all time. He later became president of Yorkshire, and was associated with the BBC Test Match Special commentary team for 14 years till 2020.

He also had stints with Sky Sports and Talksport radio, apart from writing various books on cricket.

