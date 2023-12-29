"Crucial time for wrestling, expecting maximum medals in Paris Olympics": IOA ad-hoc committee chairman Bhupinder Singh Bajwa

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)[India], December 29: Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, the newly appointed chairman of the ad-hoc committee, expressed the significance of the upcoming period for Indian wrestlers, especially with the Paris Olympics on the horizon.

"IOA have appointed me as the chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee and alongwith it MM Somaya and Manjusha ji are members of the committee to look into the day-to-day work of the Wrestling Federation of India. Since the time it is made we have had two to three meetings on Zoom because the upcoming days are very crucial for wrestling. We are expecting maximum medals in wrestling in the Paris Olympics," said IOA's Ad-hoc committee chairman Bhupinder Singh Bajwa while speaking to ANI.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced Bhupinder Singh Bajwa as chairman of the newly created ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day matters of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect on Wednesday.

The IOA formed the ad hoc committee at the ministry's request on Wednesday. Bajwa will be assisted in running the WFI by MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar in the newly constituted ad hoc committee.

The Ad hoc Commitee is tasked with overseeing and supervising WFI's operations, which include athlete selection, submitting entries for athletes to participate in international events, organizing sports activities, handling bank accounts, managing the website, and other related responsibilities.

"So, for this we are doing meetings and from January 10 to January 14 there is a 1st Ranking tournament in Croatia and we are sending a team. We are sending a team and yesterday our entries got completed. We are going to declare senior as well as junior championship for wrestlers," said Bajwa.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Sports Ministry instructed the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the WFI.

IOA issued a letter regarding the same. This comes after the Union Sports Ministry suspended the entire Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s governing council.

"So, Mr. Somaya who was Deputy Chef de Mission for us in Asian Games 2022 with Manjusha ji. All three of us would look to ensure that wrestling activities should not stop and take the sport forward with the kind of talent we have in our country," said Bajwa.

