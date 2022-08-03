CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh claims bronze in Men's 109 kg as lifters continue to reap medals
By IANS | Published: August 3, 2022 04:45 PM 2022-08-03T16:45:04+5:30 2022-08-03T21:39:11+5:30
Birmingham, Aug 3 Heavyweight weightlifter Lovepreet Singh added to India's rich haul from weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a bronze medal in the Men's 109 kg division at the National Exhibition Centre here on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Lovepreet Singh lifted 163 in snatch and added 192 kg in clean and jerk for a combined total of 355 kg, which put him behind Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu of Cameroon, who had a total of 361 and Jack Hittila Opeloge of Samoa who had a total of 358.
Though he had a clean series of lifts and succeeded in all six attempts, Lovepreet was totally conservative in his approach and worked with the aim of securing a bronze medal.
This was India's ninth medal from the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham and the 14th medal overall, five gold, five silver and four bronze.
