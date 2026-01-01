"Cycling is best way to get fit": Former cricketer Rajesh Chauhan at 55th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 4 : The New Year began on a positive and healthy note, as the 55th edition of the nationwide Fit India Sundays on Cycle saw massive participation across 5000 locations in the country led by Vadodara in association with special partners 'Swachhta Senanis' and Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Gujarat government.

Vadodara transformed into celebratory mode with the event transcending into a festival of fitness, witnessing participation of 1000-plus individuals of various age groups in activities like yoga, zumba, badminton and rope skipping.

In Vadodara, the cycling drive was flagged off from the iconic Lukshmi Vilas Palace by former India cricketer Rajesh Chauhan and health and wellness coach Sapna Vyas. Member of Parliament from Vadodara Hemang Joshi, Asian Championship gold medallist Nandini Agasara, Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara Arun Mahesh Babu, DCP Zone 3 Abhishek Gupta and DCP Zone 2 Smt. Majitha K. Vanzara not only graced the event with their presence but also completed the 4.5 kilometre ride.

Other notable attendees were Steel Man of India and multiple Guinness Book of World Records holder Vispy Kharradi and popular fitness coach Urvi Parwani, among others.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation (IRSF) led by Shikha Gupta, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, My Bikes and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups.

Member of Parliament from Vadodara, Hemang Joshi said, "It was a historic day for the city of Vadodara as we started the Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign from the iconic Lukshmi Vilas Palace. Today, people from all age groups including children and the elderly participated in large numbers to strengthen our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a fitter and healthier India. All of them gathered to take part in the cycling drive apart from activities like yoga, Zumba and rope skipping."

"I am delighted to say that an initiative like this will help create a mindset for fitness in Vadodara and Gujarat at large. I am thankful to the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya for starting this initiative. We received some terrific response from the public and I want to announce that we will continue to organise it every week in Vadodara," he added.

Former India cricketer Rajesh Chauhan, who represented the country in 21 Tests and 35 ODIs from 1993 to 1998 and claimed 76 international wickets, applauded the initiative saying, "I am glad to be part of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Vadodara which is a fantastic jan andolan by the Government of India and Sports Authority of India. It was nice to see the enthusiasm of so many elderly as well as young people on a cold winter morning here. I believe everyone should take part in this movement and improve their immunity and make themselves fitter through such initiatives."

"If we look back at the COVID-19 period, everyone got aware about fitness and immunity and cycling I personally think is the best way to get fit. It is a one-time capital investment in a good cycle and then you can not only make yourself fit but also make environment clean around you and reduce air pollution," he added.

Nandini Agasara, who won bronze in heptathlon at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, expressed her delight for being part of this pathbreaking initiative.

"I am very proud to be part of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement. I was very happy to see both young and old individuals brimming with energy and participating in all kinds of physical activities, whether it was zumba, yoga or rope skipping. I would urge everyone to be part of this movement and invest at least 30 minutes to 1 hour daily on their own fitness and health," said Nandini, who is also a Target Olympic Podium Scheme athlete.

Started by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become a jan andolan, promoting fitness, clean environment and sustainability, with more than 22 lakh participation over 2 lakh locations.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Goods & Services Tax Council, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), and prominent sports stars like the Great Khali, Lovlina Borgohain, Priyanka Goswami, Rani Rampal, Rodali Barua, Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Rahul Banerjee, Mangal Singh Champia, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics medallists Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion).

Top celebrities Ayushmann Khurana, Rohit Shetty, Saiyami Kher, Sharvari, Amit Sial, Rahul Bose, Madhurima Tuli, Mia Maelzer and Gul Panag have also pledged their support for this initiative. They have been conferred with the tag of 'Fit India Icon.'

