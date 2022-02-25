Dabang Delhi win their first ever Pro Kabaddi title, defeat Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi have been crowned champions for the first time, edging three-time champions Patna Pirates with a 37-36 scoreline.Patna showed their squad superiority in the semifinal against UP Yoddha with their defence completely nullifying the raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill.

