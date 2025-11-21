Dane van Niekerk returns to South Africa's squad for white-ball series against Ireland

Johannesburg, Nov 21 Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has been named in the national squad for the upcoming white‑ball series against Ireland, set to happen from December 5 to 19.

Dane had retired from international cricket in March 2023, after she missed out on playing in a home T20 World Cup due to failing to meet CSA's fitness requirements. She then reversed her retirement in August this year, and has now made a return to the Proteas set-up for the first time since September 2021.

Dane has been impressive with both bat and ball for the WSB Western Province in domestic cricket and was also included in the 20-member training squad for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, where South Africa finished as runners-up.

“Following a captivating run to the Cricket World Cup final, where the team demonstrated their world-class ability, we are excited to shift our focus to another intriguing chapter for this group.”

“With the contest against Ireland ahead, we have taken this opportunity to take a closer look at the options within our playing pool, providing valuable international exposure while staying true to our processes as we build towards next year’s T20 World Cup and the longer-term goal of the 2029 50-over World Cup.”

“Dane’s return is a result of her notable domestic form, where she has shown consistency and skill. We look forward to her contribution across both formats,” said Clinton du Preez, Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors, in a statement.

Apart from her, South Africa’s T20I squad features several international returnees, like top‑order batter Faye Tunnicliffe, earning a recall on the back of strong form in the domestic games, as well as leg‑spinner Seshnie Naidu.

The rest of the Proteas team includes skipper Laura Wolvaardt, seasoned all‑rounders Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase and Annerie Dercksen. The bowling unit includes left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba and pace duo Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas, while wicketkeepers Sinalo Jafta and Karabo Meso will share duties.

In terms of ODIs, with focus firmly on the 2029 Women’s ODI World Cup, all-rounder Leah Jones has earned her maiden international call-up for the 50-over series. She could make her debut alongside Faye and left-handed batter Lara Goodall, who returns to the national setup for the first time since the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Fast bowler Ayanda Hlubi and all-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx also return after missing out on ODI World Cup selection. They join the likes of Laura, Sune, Nonkululeko, Nondumiso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Miane Smit and opening batter Tazmin Brits, who is rested for the T20I series for completing her return to play programme after recovering from a knock to the shoulder, sustained in the World Cup semi-final against India.

“The ODI series also provides ideal conditions for us to begin shaping our strategy for the next World Cup cycle, particularly with the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship 2025–2029.”

“Leah Jones, along with several other domestic performers, has shown growth and maturity in her game. This is a fantastic opportunity for her to step up to the international level,” added du Preez.

CSA added that among those resting or focusing exclusively on the T20I series will be Marizanne, Ayabonga, Masabata, Chole, Nadine and Annerie, while Anneke Bosch will return to domestic cricket with the Titans.

“This is a period full of promise and new energy following our World Cup campaign. Reflecting and resetting were crucial, and I believe we have done that well. Moving into the Ireland tour, we bring a renewed sense of excitement and a desire to improve and inspire in front of our home crowd.”

“I am looking forward to working with all the players selected, both the new faces and the returning ones, as we continue our journey towards achieving our goals. Ireland will challenge us, and we must be ready to absorb pressure while maintaining our positive and brave brand of cricket. I am particularly interested to see how the new combinations come together, as these elements will contribute to our continued growth as a team,” said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

The first T20I will take place at Newlands Cricket Ground on December 5, marking it as the Proteas’ return to the venue for the first time since their historic maiden T20 World Cup final in February 2023. The series will then continue at Boland Park and Willowmoore Park on December 7 and 10, respectively.

The ODI games will happen on December 13, 16 and 19 at the Buffalo Park Stadium, St George’s Park and the Wanderers Stadium respectively. South Africa’s T20I squad will assemble in Cape Town on November 29 to begin preparations for the opening fixture.

South Africa T20I squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe and Dane van Niekerk.

South Africa ODI squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe and Dane van Niekerk.

