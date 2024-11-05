Daniel James returns for Wales' final Nations League games

Cardiff (Wales), Nov 5 Daniel James has returned to the Wales squad for the first time after having missed the last two international windows through injury for the final Nations League games.

Craig Bellamy has announced a 26-player squad for the Nations League group stage campaign away to Turkiye and home to Iceland.

James will be joined by Rubin Colwill and Tom King in the squad as defender Joe Rodon could be in line for his 50th Wales cap, however, Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu miss out again due to injuries, with Ollie Cooper also added to the injury list.

Wales will travel to Kayseri to face Turkiye on November 16 before ending the group stage with a home match against Iceland at the Cardiff City Stadium on November 19. Bellamy’s time in charge of the National Team has started with two wins and two draws and should his side win the next two matches, it will see Wales gain promotion to League A for the next UEFA Nations League campaign.

Should Cymru finish second in the group stage, they will enter a two-leg play-off with a League A side in March for a chance to earn promotion, with the draw taking place on November 22. Also taking place following the international break will be the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying round, which takes place on December 13.

Wales squad

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Karl Darlow, Tom King.

Defenders: Rhys Norrington-Davies, Owen Beck, Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams.

Midfielders: Jordan James, Rubin Colwill, Josh Sheehan, Joe Allen, Harry Wilson, David Brooks, Daniel James, Sorba Thomas, Wes Burns.

Forwards: Brennan Johnson, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Nathan Broadhead, Lewis Koumas, Liam Cullen.

