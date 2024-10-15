Danish Manzoor from Kashmir to represent India at Asian Open G2 Olympic Rankings

Tangerang City (Indonesia), Oct 15 Danish Manzoor, a Taekwondo athlete from Kashmir, is set to represent India at the 6th Kasad Asian Open G2 Olympic Ranking Championship from October 15 to 17.

This championship is a significant event in the Taekwondo calendar, contributing to the Olympic rankings and showcasing top talent from across Asia.

Earlier this year, Danish made his mark on the international stage by competing in the World Taekwondo Presidents Cup-Asia Region, where he secured a sixth rank. This achievement not only highlights his skill and dedication but also sets a strong precedent as he prepares for the upcoming championship in Indonesia.

Danish has been training under Master Atul Pangotra (Chief Coach, J&K) and Aasif Ahmed Shah (NIS, S&C). He expressed his gratitude to secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul for her support throughout the training camp.

Danish is being sponsored by DLOI Exports, an Indian-based producer, manufacturer, and exporter, which is proud to support his journey in the world of Taekwondo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor