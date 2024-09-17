Darren Lehmann leaves Heat, Queensland coaching roles for commentary stint

New Delhi, Sep 17 Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has resigned from men's assistant coaching roles at Brisbane Heat and Queensland to take up a full-time radio commentary job for the upcoming summer of cricket in Australia.

Lehmann had a year left on his contract as an assistant coach with Heat and Queensland. He had been part of the coaching team that helped the Heat win last season's BBL title, their first since he led them to their inaugural victory in 2012-13.

Lehmann was expected to continue under new head coach Johan Botha, following Wade Seccombe's departure earlier this year. However, just before the 2024-25 season, Lehmann chose to step down to take on a commentary role with ABC Sport, where he will cover the Border-Gavaskar series and the BBL.

This decision may mark the end of Lehmann's coaching career, after he applied for head coaching positions with the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades but was passed over in favor of Tim Paine and Cameron White, respectively.

Reflecting on his time, Lehmann said, "I've had a great time over the journey, with so many fond memories from that time."

"I wish nothing but the best for the future for all at QC and the Heat and thank each and every member of staff and the playing group for making my time at QC so enjoyable and fulfilling."

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson praised Lehmann for his contributions to Queensland cricket, saying, "Throughout his long involvement with us, whether as a team coach with the Bulls and the Heat, or assisting individual players with their development, Darren has been a positive and proactive influence on cricket in the state."

"Being part of the group that won the BBL last summer is a fitting way to farewell him, and while we were looking forward to having him with us again this summer, we wish him every success in the commentary box with ABC Sport," he added.

With Lehmann's departure, Andy Bichel will be the sole remaining member of the coaching staff for both Queensland and the Heat, as a new era begins under Botha and high-performance general manager Joe Dawes.

