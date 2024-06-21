David Lawrence, first British-born Black player to play for England, diagnosed with motor neuron disease

London, June 21 Former England fast bowler David Lawrence has been diagnosed with Motor neuron disease, following a series of tests held earlier this month. Lawrence played five Tests, picking 17 wickets, and one ODI for England, where he picked 4-67.

“We are saddened to learn of David’s diagnosis. He embodies everything great about our game and all of our hearts go out to ‘Syd’ and his family,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a post on X.

Lawrence played 280 matches for Gloucestershire between 1981 and 1997 and picked 625 wickets during his career at Nevil Road. Motor neuron disease is a rare, degenerative condition that affects the brain and nerves, and as of now, there is no cure.

Lawrence became Gloucestershire's president in 2022 and the club said in a statement that he will continue to hold the post until his term ends, despite his recent diagnosis. “Everyone at the Club is devastated to hear of the news from David Lawrence and his MND diagnosis.”

“David is an icon of the game, a club legend, and a trailblazer as the first British-born Black player to play for England. More than that he is the best of people, kind, loving, considerate, and an inspiration to all of us here at Gloucestershire,” the club said. “Working with him since he has been Club President has been both an awesome and humbling experience - he has opened doors we didn’t even know were there, helped us learn, and become a friend to so many of us.”

“That friendship is a very special thing and one I know we all cherish. I know I speak for everyone associated with the Club in sending all our love to David, Gaynor, and all of their family and friends,” said Will Brown, outgoing Chief Executive at Gloucestershire Cricket.

Ian Thomas, Managing Director of Member Services at the PCA, said, “The PCA is in deep shock at the tragic news David Lawrence has recently received. David has been an inspiration throughout his cricket and post-cricket career and we have no doubt he will continue to fight and show his determination to fight MND.”

“The PCA and the Professional Cricketers’ Trust, the players’ charity, will be here for David and importantly, his family, offering the best possible support.”

