Day 2: Chess players unfold skills at World Jr and Women Championship with key match results

Bengaluru, Sep 29 The Day 2 of IBCA World Junior and World Women Championship saw players showing spectacular concentration and skill. The charged atmosphere was seen when many competitors secured unbelievable victories with every move calculated to the very minimum.

The competition between the seasoned veterans and newcomers are tense and rich in strategy. As the tournament proceeds, everyone gets themselves into tougher positions. Many exciting rounds are ahead as the players look for their momentum going high.

In the women's section on the top board defending champion Women International Master Zsiltzova Lisenko Lubove of Ukraine played with white pieces against Spychala Jozefa of Poland. Jozefa opted Sicilian defence opening and she made a mistake in the opening. Defending Champion grabbed the opportunity and forced her opponent to surrender on the 14th move.

On the second board Indian women Champion Megha Chakraborty of India played with white pieces against Egeman Emilia of Poland. Megha opted for an unusual opening in Kings Indian defence by early playing b4 gave space advantage to her opponent. Emilia exploited the weakness calmly and forced Megha to surrender on the 53rd move.

In the junior section, on top board Racis Michael of Poland played with white pieces and opted Queen's pawn gambit opening against Spionkowski Fabian of Poland. Fabian declined the gambit. She lost a pawn in the opening and tried to manage the position but the top seeded player Michal played carefully and trapped her Knight on 39th move. Immediately Fabian resigned from the game.

On the Second board Kuanyshuly Nurgisa of Kazakhstan played with white pieces against Salamon Julia of Poland. Julia played King’s Indian defence. Nurgisa while exchanging the pieces he overlooked a move with this he lost a piece and tried to manage the position. Julia played very calmly and forced him to surrender on the 29th move.

In conclusion at the end of the second round, WIM, Zsitzova from Ukraine is leading the race in Women Championships and Racis Michael of Poland is leading the race in Junior’s championship.

The 12th edition of the IBCA World Junior and World Women Championship for the Blind, organised by AICFB is held at the Chancery Pavilion Hotel, Residency Road, Bengaluru from September 28 to October 6.

A total of 32 players from countries such as the USA, Sweden, Poland, Ukraine, and many others will be competing in this exciting tournament. Asian Para Games medalists Megha Chakraborty and Tijan Gawar from India, along with other junior and women players, will participate and showcase their talent on an international stage.

