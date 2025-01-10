Deaf Delhi Bulls crowned champions of IDCA 2nd T10 Women’s Deaf Premier League

Mumbai, Jan 10 The action-packed second edition of the T10 Women’s Deaf Premier League, organised by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), concluded on a high note with the Deaf Delhi Bulls triumphing over the Deaf Hyderabad Eagles to claim the title.

The tournament finale between the Deaf Delhi Bulls and Deaf Hyderabad Eagles proved to be an electrifying contest. The Eagles, who had maintained an impeccable winning record throughout the league stages, took to the crease first and posted 71/7. The Bulls, eager to avenge their sole defeat of the league stage which came against these very Eagles, launched a masterful chase. With clinical precision, they reached the target with 73/1 on the board, securing a commanding 9-wicket victory in just 7.5 overs.

The winning team was felicitated during the closing ceremony at the Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from the corporate sector, foundations, PSUs, the entertainment industry, and various non-profit organizations, all lending their support to this landmark tournament.

Addressing the audience, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Deaf Delhi Bulls for their remarkable display of skill and determination on the cricket field. This tournament has once again demonstrated the unifying power of cricket, a sport that transcends barriers and fosters inclusivity.

"The athletes showed incredible passion, resilience, and skill through their performances, inspiring the entire sporting community. A special thanks to our IDCA’s partners who have been instrumental in making this tournament not just a competition, but a movement that celebrates the unifying power of sports,” he said.

The three-day tournament brought together five specially-abled women’s teams—Deaf Delhi Bulls, Deaf Hyderabad Eagles, Deaf U.P Warriors, Deaf Mumbai Stars, and Deaf Bangalore Badshahs—who competed fiercely for the coveted winner’s title. Over 11 matches, the teams demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, culminating in a thrilling final between the top two teams.

After three days of exhilarating cricket, the Deaf Delhi Bulls emerged as champions, defeating the Deaf Hyderabad Eagles by a decisive margin. The victorious team was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of ₹1,00,000, while the runners-up received ₹50,000 in recognition of their commendable efforts.

In addition to team awards, individual performances were also celebrated:

The 11-match tournament was more than just a sporting event; it was a celebration of inclusivity and empowerment. Representatives from IDCA’s partners, including Nykaa, Indo Count Industries, Serum Institute of India, and Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, were present to demonstrate their commitment to supporting transformative initiatives in sports.

Roma Balwani, CEO of IDCA, further reflected on the tournament’s success and said, "The 2nd T10 Women’s Deaf Premier League has been a powerful showcase of talent, determination, and the transformative impact of sport. I am proud of the teams for their exceptional performances—every athlete here today has proven themselves a true champion."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor