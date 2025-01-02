Debutant Lhingdeikim stars with four goals as India women maul Maldives again

Bengaluru, Jan 2 Debutant forward Lhingdeikim netted four goals as the senior India women’s team began its 2025 international campaign on a bright note, defeating the Maldives 11-1 in the second FIFA Friendly at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, here on Thursday. The Blue Tigresses led 6-1 at half-time.

Lhingdeikim (12’, 16’, 56’, 59’), who scored two in each half, along with Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi (45+1’), were the two debutants in India’s starting XI. Meanwhile, Ribansi Jamu, Thingbaijam Sanjita Devi, Juhi Singh, Monisha Singha, Khumukcham Bhumika Devi, and Simran Gurung made their debuts off the bench. The latter scored a debut brace.

India head coach Joakim Alexandersson made wholesale changes to the team that played in the first friendly on December 30; goalkeeper Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, defender Aruna Bag, and midfielder and captain Sangita Basfore were the only players to retain their respective spots in the starting XI from the last match that India won 14-0.

India goalkeeper Linthoingambi Devi had to make a couple of regulation saves early on, but once the Blue Tigresses settled into the game, they well and truly opened the floodgates and were up by four goals by the 17th minute.

Lhingdeikim scored the first with a right-footed drive from inside the box, before she turned provider, setting up Kajol Dsouza (15’). The debutant scored her second goal a minute later, this time, being fed a through ball by Sibani. Maldives captain Hawwa Haneefa’s (17’) own goal soon made four in India’s favour, as a header by skipper Sangita Basfore deflected off her feet and into the goal.

The Maldives did compose themselves for a brief period after the initial India onslaught, and managed to score their only goal from the two friendlies, as Mariyam Rifa (27’) capitalised on a defensive error near the half-hour mark, the only blemish on an otherwise seamless couple of friendlies for the Blue Tigresses. Striker Pooja (41’) and winger Sibani added one each, minutes before the halftime whistle.

It was Lhingdeikim, who began the scoring in the second half as well, finishing a lay-off by Pooja in the 56th. She capped off a brilliant debut with a classy strike, flicking a Kajol through ball with her first touch, to beat the keeper, a minute short of the hour mark.

Substitute Simran Gurung (62’, 68’), also on her debut, added two more goals after replacing Basfore at half-time. The Maldives were down to 10 players in the last 20 minutes when Maeesha Abdul Hannan was sent off for a deliberate handball inside the penalty box. Bhumika Devi converted the resulting penalty to complete the rout.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor