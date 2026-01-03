‘Decision related only to IPL; World Cup not discussed yet,’ says BCCI Prez on Bangladesh issue

New Delhi, Jan 3 The decision made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is limited only to the tournament, with no decision yet on the side’s T20 World Cup games in India, said Indian cricket board chief Mithun Manhas.

"The BCCI has taken this decision after thorough consultation, and Mr Saikia has already conveyed it to the media. The decision is related only to the IPL; we have not discussed the World Cup yet. We will share details once that is done," Manhas told IANS on Saturday.

The development comes after BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been asked to release left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the 2026 IPL following instructions from the BCCI due to recent developments in that country.

In recent days, many spiritual and political figures criticised KKR and team owner, actor-producer Shah Rukh Khan, for roping in Rahman at the auction, amidst reports of widespread attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Rahman was acquired by KKR in the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi in December 2025 for Rs 9.2 crore. He previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and so far, he has picked up 65 wickets in 60 matches since the 2016 edition of the competition.

Rahman’s release from IPL 2026 has also cast a shadow on Bangladesh’s games to be staged in India in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup. Bangladesh are scheduled to play their matches against the West Indies, Italy, and England on February 7, 9, and 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata before facing Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17.

