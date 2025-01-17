Dedicate this to my coach, family and friends: Sarabjot Singh on Arjuna Award honour

New Delhi [India], January 17 : After being felicitated with the prestigious Arjuna Award, Olympic medalist Sarabjot Singh on Friday dedicated the honour to his coach, family and friends.

Sarabjot Singh was awarded the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Sarabjot Singh told reporters that he worked hard for this moment for eight years.

"I am unable to express my feelings because I have worked hard for this for eight years...I am feeling great...I dedicate this award to my coach, family and friends...," he said.

Shooters Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event at the Paris Olympics, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

National Sports Awards 2025 ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and the President honoured recipients of the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete were awarded Arjuna Awards. Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis were also honoured with Arjuna Awards.

