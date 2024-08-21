Deepti's talent and dedication deserve to be celebrated: Mithali Raj

New Delhi, Aug 21 Mithali Raj, the former India women’s captain, has lauded Deepti Sharma for her heroics leading London Spirit to win 2024 Women’s Hundred title, saying the all-rounder deserves to be celebrated far and wide for her talent and dedication in the game.

Deepti came in as a replacement player in the side after injured Grace Harris was ruled out and eventually played an instrumental role in Spirit clinching their maiden title with a win over Welsh Fire at Lord’s. Deepti also struck the winning runs in the final with a six over long-on, when Spirit needed four off the last three balls to win the championship.

“We often overlook the brilliance of certain players, but the talent and dedication of this player deserve to be celebrated far and wide. In a world full of stars, @Deepti_Sharma06 shines in her own unique way.”

“When Deepti Sharma smashed that match-winning six in The Hundred final, it was a moment of sheer brilliance. She was the heartbeat of the tournament, with over 200 runs and being dismissed just once.”

“Her heroics led the London Spirit to their first-ever title—what a phenomenal journey! This year, Deepti has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her form in The Hundred and WPL has been breathtaking—consistently among the top run-getters, with an average close to 100!” wrote Mithali on ‘X’.

In the eight matches she played at The Hundred, Deepti made 212 runs at a strike-rate of 132.50, including being unbeaten five times and picked eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.85.

“I like her calmness in the heat of battle, and her ability to steer the game until the very end is what sets her apart. But here’s the thing...Deepti’s brilliance often goes unnoticed, and this is why I feel it was necessary to put it out.”

“Whether she’s spinning magic with the ball or anchoring the innings with the bat, she’s always ready to deliver, no matter where she’s asked to play. That kind of quiet, unwavering dedication is rare and precious,” added Mithali.

Deepti used to be criticised for not batting with a higher tempo in women’s T20Is, but this year, with her solid batting returns, she has truly turned a corner. “Despite facing her share of criticism, Deepti has shown incredible resilience. She's taken challenges head-on, adapted her game, and come back stronger each time.”

“Her ability to rise above setbacks and continue to deliver with such grace and determination truly embodies the spirit of a champion. She's a perfect example of how hard work and perseverance can lead to success,” concluded Mithali.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor