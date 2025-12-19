Defending champion and newcomers clash for top honours in World 25K

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 19 : Three of the globally acclaimed runners, all of them venturing into their maiden appearance in the 25K, will fight it out for the top honours here on Sunday at the 10th edition of the World 25K Kolkata, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.

Appearing in a "Meet and Greet" with the media on Friday, the recently crowned World Marathon Champion Alphonce Felix Simbu played it cool by saying, "I don't feel pressure, I see running as joy and responsibility to represent my country well. With a new generation rising, every race is about growth and preparing for bigger challenges ahead."

Lesotho's 29-year-old Tebello Ramakongoana, who earlier this year set a national record of 2:06:18 while finishing second to Ethiopian Dawit Wolde at the Xiamen International Marathon and has run several half-marathons, said he is ready for Sunday's race. "The 25K is the perfect bridge between the half-marathon and the marathon. Every race prepares me for bigger dreams ahead," he further stated.

Uganda's double Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei, the top name among the men's roster, told "India is like a second home to me, because my international journey truly began here. Coming back to race and see the sport grow in India is something I deeply celebrate".

Kebede returns to face a challenge: Ethiopian Sutume Kebede, who triumphed in the women's race here twice and set a stand-alone world best for 25K two years ago, will face some challenge this time to accomplish a hat-trick of wins.

"I have prepared very well, my training is complete, and with confidence and experience behind me, I am ready to deliver a stronger performance than last year", was her reaction to questions during the press conference.

Procam International, the race promoters, have announced a USD 25,000 bonus to boost the World Record attempt in Kolkata this year.

With a total prize purse of USD 142,214, the top three finishers in both the men's and women's categories will receive USD 15,000, USD 10,000, and USD 7,000, respectively.

Runners will be further incentivised with a USD 5,000 Event Record Bonus. Kebede's countryman Degitu Azimeraw, who won the title here in 2017, along with the Kenyan Agnes Keino, are ready to make the women's race enjoyable.

"I am happy to be here, and I believe God will strengthen me on Sunday to run my best. With the support of my family and teammates, every race becomes part of my testimony. Looking forward to the experience", the 37-year-old veteran runner from Kenya said.

Elite Athletes-

MEN

1. Joshua Cheptegei (UGA/1996) (HM PB 59:21)

2. Alphonce Felix Simbu (TAN/1992) (HM PB 60.03)

3. Haymanot Alew (ETH/1997) (HM PB 60:26)

4. Tebello Ramakonga (LES/1996) (HM PB 60:17)

5. Collins Kipkorir (KEN/2001) (HM PB 60:23)

6. Debebe Teka (ETH/1998) (HM PB 61:37)

7. Tamru Shifera (ETH/1998) (HM PB 60:47)

8. Reuben Rono (KEN/2000) (HM PB 62:05)

9. Fikadu Liche (ETH/2004) (HM PB 60:34)

10. Anthony Kipchirchir (KEN/2001) (HM PB 62:02)

11. Wisley Yego (KEN/1997) (HM PB 60:32)

12. Stephen Kimutai (KEN/1994) (HM PB 61:32)

13. Niguse Abera (ETH/2006)

WOMEN

1. Sutume Asefa Kebede (ETH/1994) (25KM PB 1:18:47)

2. Degitu Azimeraw (ETH/1999) (25KM PB 1:22:20)

3. Agnes Keino (KEN/1988) (HM PB 68:47)

4. Demilew Zemenaw (ETH/2005)

5. Ergat Heshe (ETH/2006)

6. Mastewal Sile (ETH/1999)

7. Meselech Alemayehu (ETH/2006)

8. Aberash Minsewo (ETH/ 2001)

9.Kuftu Tahir (ETH/1995)

10.Tibeb Tafere (ETH/2006)

11. Netsanet Tafere (ETH/2002)

12. Rediet Daniel (ETH/ 2000).

