Defending champions Mumbai Indians unveil WPL 2026 jersey

Mumbai, Jan 2 Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday unveiled the WPL 2026 jersey, continuing the tradition of drawing inspiration from the city of Mumbai and its people.

The jersey mirrors the rhythm of everyday Mumbai – always in motion, always playing on. This season, the iconic blue and gold, with the coral, represents movement, resilience, and momentum.

"The core theme is the "Wicket Pulse", the blue adorning the front and back of the jersey, inspired by Mumbai’s constant motion – from local trains and sea waves. It reflects the never-slowing mindset that defines both Mumbai and the Mumbai Indians," MI said in a statement.

"The gold adds confidence and continuity, elements that power the spirit of Mumbai, while the subtle coral accents bring warmth and balance that the people of Mumbai have for one another and makes the #OneFamily unique," it added.

MI have commenced their pre-season training under the leadership of head coach Lisa Keightley, bowling coach and team mentor Jhulan Goswami, batting coach Devieka Palshikaar, other support staff. The players who have already arrived to join the camp are Saika Ishaque, Sajana S, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, N Kranthi Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Shabnim Ismail and the Australian duo of Milly Illingworth and Nicola Carey.

With the squad coming together steadily and more star players like skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur to arrive in the coming days.

The defending champions will kick off their campaign on the opening day of the tournament on January 9 against the WPL 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Notably, after three seasons of the WPL, the Mumbai Indians remain the most successful team, having won the first and third editions of the tournament. With Harmanpreet Kaur leading the team, they aim to defend their title successfully.

