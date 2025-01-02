Delhi CM Atishi felicitates 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medalists

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday felicitated the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medal winners from the national capital.

"There are many countries which have less population than India but win more medals than us. After discussion with the sportspersons, it emerged that it is not due to shortcomings in the sports persons but our governments...Sports training is expensive...I am happy that Delhi government has made all efforts to support our young sports persons in the last 10 years...I am confident that with the hard work of our young sportspersons, we will see India's flag at world sports events," CM Atishi said.

"From 2018 till today, 394 sportspersons have been supported and more than Rs 25 crores spent...In the last few years, sports infrastructure has been developed on a large scale in Delhi," she added.

Earlier in the day, double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports said in a statement.

Indian athletes shone at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning six medals - one silver and five bronze. Neeraj Chopra's silver in men's javelin throw made him part of an elite group of athletes with multiple Olympic medals.

On the other hand, Indian para-athletes had a stellar showing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, winning 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver, and thirteen bronze. Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil won back-to-back gold medals, while Harvinder Singh secured India's first Paralympic gold in archery.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete have been awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024.

Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji have also been conferred with Arjuna Awards.

Para athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep will also receive Arjuna Awards.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded with Arjuna Awards.

Former Dempo FC and East Bengal head coach Armando Agnelo Colaco was also awarded with Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025.

