Delhi: CM Kejriwal meets Asian Games silver medalist Tejaswin Shankar, honours him with medal

New Delhi [India], October 9 : In the decathlon competition at the 19th Asian Games, Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar hailing from Delhi, who won a silver medal for India, met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his official residence on Monday.

The Chief Minister congratulated Shankar, a resident of Malviya Nagar, Delhi, for his achievement and honoured him.

CM Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that Shankar is also a beneficiary of the Delhi government's Mission Excellence scheme and emphasized that there is immense talent in our youth; we just need to support them and help them progress.

Local MLA Somanath Bharti and Tejaswin's family members were also present during this occasion.

CM Kejriwal inspired him to continue shining India's name in the future through his outstanding performances. He congratulated Tejaswin Shankar, saying that Delhi and the entire country are proud of his achievement.

https://twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1711350518453547374

Shankar mentioned that apart from the Asian Games, he had won a bronze medal in an international competition last year. Shankar expressed his enthusiasm for the Asian Games and credited his hard work for winning the silver medal. During this interaction, he thanked the Chief Minister and mentioned that the Delhi government provides great support to athletes from Delhi.

The Chief Minister mentioned that 10 out of 11 players in the Indian hockey team hail from Punjab, highlighting the potential in various states. He suggested that if governments support athletes, India has the capability to win medals at a global level. He also proposed that the central government should allocate two different sports to each state, and state governments should provide infrastructure and support at all levels, allowing athletes from across the country to practice and excel, ultimately increasing India's medal count.

CM Arvind Kejriwal further stated that the Delhi government is making various efforts to encourage athletes. Cash awards are given to athletes so that they can hone their talent. During this, he inquired from Sports Minister Atishi about the plans implemented by the Delhi government to incentivize athletes and mentioned that Delhi athletes who have won medals in various international games will soon be honoured by the Delhi government.

During this interaction, CM Arvind Kejriwal mentioned Delhi Sports University and said that their goal is to ensure that the country receives more and more medals at the international level. For this purpose, they will provide whatever facilities are necessary for athletes. He emphasized that the Sports University is not just for the Delhiites but for the entire country. They aim to search for talent across the country, bring them here, nurture their skills, and provide them with an opportunity to play at the international level. Athletes will be provided with degrees in sports to facilitate their employment opportunities.

Tejaswin is also a beneficiary of the Delhi government's Mission Excellence Scheme. I always say that our youth have immense talent; we just need to support them and help them progress further.

https://twitter.com/TejaswinShankar/status/1711351868520346028

"Thank you for taking out your valuable time to meet with me and my family. I hope to continue delivering good performances and shining the name of our country in the future," Shankar tweeted.

