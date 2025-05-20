Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Delhi Games 2025 at Talkatora Stadium

New Delhi [India] May 20 : Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Delhi Games 2025 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Delhi Minister for Urban Development, Education & Training, Ashish Sood, was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Delhi CM emphasised that athletes from Delhi should receive all necessary facilities, contrasting this with previous governments' shortcomings.

She stated that the Delhi government, through the Delhi Sports Council, will ensure athletes have the resources to train and compete in Delhi, aiming for them to bring honour to the national capital.

"The athletes from Delhi should get all the facilities that are necessary for them. In previous governments, we have seen that due to a lack of facilities in Delhi, the athletes had to go to other states and get their names registered there. The Delhi government, through the Delhi Sports Council, will provide all the facilities to the athletes so that they stay in Delhi and earn laurels for the national capital," Rekha Gupta told reports.

22,000 plus athletes are expected to compete across 20 thrilling sports at the Delhi Games.

Earlier on May 17, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a new water pipeline in Singalpur village, located in the Shalimar Bagh area of the national capital.

Addressing the public at the event, CM Gupta said, "Till now, we have been paying the liabilities of previous governments. The intention of our government is the welfare of the people. Work should be done in the interest of the people; no work should stop."

She further emphasised her administration's focus on transparency and integrity, stating, "It is the responsibility of the government to do every work with complete transparency and honesty, and we will fulfil it."

Rekha Gupta has also criticised the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for neglecting the capital's infrastructure, particularly its firefighting systems, which she described as being left in a "dilapidated state."

"The firefighting systems under the previous government were in a dilapidated state in Delhi. Because of this, we were not able to provide the necessary solutions to people in the case of numerous tragedies," she said.

The Chief Minister, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramvir Bidhuri and Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, inspected the modern firefighting vehicles of the Delhi Fire Service at the Secretariat.

