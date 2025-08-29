Delhi Half Marathon 2025 Finisher's Medal unveiled by CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi [India], August 29 : The landmark 20th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) 2025 will be flagged off on October 12.

To mark this milestone edition, the Delhi Half Marathon Finisher's Medal was unveiled by the Chief Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, at the Delhi Secretariat.

For two decades, this race has been a defining part of Delhi's sporting calendar, inspiring thousands to adopt a healthier lifestyle, empowering young talent, and bringing the community together in a celebration of fitness and endurance. The event's ethos resonates strongly with the FIT India Movement championed by our Prime Minister.

Marking its milestone year, the VDHM Finisher's Medal has been crafted from high-quality zinc sourced from the legendary Zawar Mines in Udaipur, the world's oldest and largest zinc mines. Produced by Hindustan Zinc Limited, part of the Vedanta Group, this medal is more than a token of achievement; it is a piece of India's industrial and cultural heritage that every finisher can wear with pride.

Chief Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, said at the event, "I urge all the residents of Delhi to come and participate in the 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, it is our responsibility to keep ourselves and Delhi fit and healthy and take the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's FIT India vision forward, so I urge everyone to come forward and participate in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon."

"The PM's vision is to keep the country healthy. Today, the Vedanta Group has unveiled the Delhi Half Marathon, which has been running for 20 years, and has launched it. This marathon will be held on October 12. We want all the residents of Delhi to participate in it. We all have to stay healthy together and take Delhi forward," she told reporters after the event.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd., Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., said, "The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is a celebration of grit, unity and purpose. As the event marks its 20th edition, we are honoured that the Chief Minister unveiled the Finisher's Medal- crafted with zinc from the historic Zawar Mines of Hindustan Zinc, making this milestone even more meaningful. It is a symbol of endurance, strength, and India's proud industrial heritage. Through our #RunForZeroHunger campaign."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor