"Delhi Half Marathon is my favourite event": Manish Sisodia expresses his excitement for the event

New Delhi [India], October 20 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia expressed his enthusiasm, stating that the Delhi Half Marathon is his favourite event, as people from across the country come to participate.

The Delhi Half Marathon kicked off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, with a prize purse of USD 260,000.

"Delhi Half Marathon is my favourite event in Delhi. I try to participate in it every year. It's not just about fitness; it's about community mobilisation and involvement. There's an incredible energy when 36,000 people from across the country, from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, come to participate," he said.

The Delhi Half Marathon 2024 showcased some of India's top long-distance running talent, with a lineup of elite athletes who have consistently proven themselves on national and international stages.

Kavita Yadav, the defending champion of the Indian Elite Women's Race, entered the competition with an impressive track record. Her recent performances, including a second-place finish in the 10,000m at the 2023 National Open Athletics Championships, demonstrate her continued dominance in long-distance events. Yadav's personal best of 1:17:42 in last year's half marathon sets a high benchmark for this year's race.

She faces stiff competition from Priti Lamba and Nirma Thakore, two of India's top female road racers.

Priti Lamba, known for her prowess in the 3000m steeplechase, won a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games and was a bronze medallist in the Delhi Half Marathon 2022.

Nirma Thakore, the daughter of a farmer from the village of Hajipur in Patan taluka, recently secured victory at the 19th Tata Mumbai Full Marathon 2024 in the Indian elite women's category, completing the gruelling 41.195 km course in an impressive 2 hours, 47 minutes, and 11 seconds.

Formally known as Nirmaben Bharatji Thakor, she won the International Marathon in Pune in 2019 and is drawing inspiration from the international elite athletes competing on the New Delhi roads this Sunday. "I want to give my best and add a medal from the Delhi Half Marathon to my collection. I take motivation from the International Elite athletes; I have seen their performances on social media, and I aim to reach that level. I don't view it as competition, but their timings are something we aspire to achieve," she said.

In the men's category, the competition is equally fierce. Kiran Matre, fresh from his victory at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, where he clocked a personal best of 29:32, is ready to make a significant impact.

His competition includes Sawan Barwal, a bronze medallist in last year's event. Barwal's credentials include an individual bronze and team gold at the Asian Half Marathon Championship in 2023. His recent gold medal in the 5000m at the National Senior Athletics Competition highlights his form and readiness for the challenge ahead.

Rounding out the elite field is Kalidas Hirve, whose extensive marathon experience adds depth to the competition. With over 100 marathons under his belt and a personal best of 2:18:14 in the full marathon, Hirve's endurance and race strategy will be key factors in the half marathon event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor