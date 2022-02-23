Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on Bombay Judo body's plea

New Delhi, Feb 23 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Centre and Judo Federation of India (JFI) on a plea filed by the Bombay Judo Association alleging denial of voting rights despite the earlier order passed by the High Court.

Issuing notice to the respondents also including the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Justice V. Kameswar Rao slated the matter for March 11 for further hearing.

Counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Nina R. Nariman, argued for directions for the petitioner sports body, which claimed in its plea that India has only 3 qualified Black Belt holders (Teaching Grade) and Judo Referees of which two are part of the petitioner association.

The plea said that until 2013, the petitioner was being treated as an ordinary member and used to be entitled to two votes at the general body meetings with a concomitant entitlement of contesting the elections of the Federations. However, in 2013, their votes were trimmed down to 1 vote from 2 and unreasonably downgraded the associate member from an ordinary member.

Petitioner does not have voting rights despite an order of April 9, 2018, passed by the Delhi High Court in the matter of Yashpal Solanki vs Union of India and others, the counsel argued and sought the respondents to restore all the privileges and rights of the petitioner including the voting rights which was effective till 2018.

