Delhi HC stays Wushu Federation's disaffiliation order against DAWA

New Delhi [India], December 1 : The Delhi High Court has stayed the operation of a disaffiliation notice issued by the Wushu Association of India (WAI) against the Delhi Amateur Wushu Association (DAWA), granting interim relief that allows the association to continue selecting athletes for national and inter-state competitions.

Justice Sachin Datta passed the order on November 26 while hearing DAWA's petition challenging the disaffiliation notice dated July 24.

"Considering the aforesaid circumstances, it is directed that till the next date of hearing, the operation of the impugned Disaffiliation Notice dated 24.07.2025 shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing. As an interim measure, it is further directed that the petitioner shall be entitled to select/send the list of athletes from Delhi, for the purpose of participation in any national/inter-state event", said the bench.

DAWA, represented by Senior Advocate Nandita Rao, argued that the disaffiliation was unlawful because it was not approved by WAI's General Assembly, which is the only authority empowered under Article 6 of the federation's constitution to take such action.

The petitioner submitted that Article 6 requires a show-cause notice, consideration of the member's explanation, and a General Assembly decision supported by a two-third majority.

According to DAWA, the matter was never placed before the General Assembly, and the federation instead relied on an amended version of Article 6 uploaded on its website. DAWA contended that this amended constitution was never validly adopted, as it was never informed of the Extraordinary General Meeting and Annual General Meeting allegedly held in Bilaspur in March 2025, where the amendments were said to have been approved.

DAWA also disputed the claim in the disaffiliation order that the association had failed to function in accordance with the WAI Constitution and had neglected athlete welfare, allegedly as noted by the High Court. The petitioner asserted that no such observations were ever made by the Court, and therefore, the factual basis of the disaffiliation was nonexistent. It further submitted that the order would severely affect the sport of Wushu in Delhi, disrupt existing interim arrangements in a pending civil suit, and jeopardise athletes' participation in upcoming national events.

After hearing the submissions, the Court issued notice to the Union of India and directed DAWA to serve notice on WAI through all permissible modes. Taking note of the concerns raised, the Court stayed the operation of the July 24 disaffiliation notice and allowed DAWA to continue selecting and sending athletes from Delhi for all national and inter-state competitions. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 17, 2026.

