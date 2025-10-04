Delhi: Huge Crowds Gather to Witness Ram Charan Inaugurate the Historic First-Ever Archery Premier League at Ramleela Maidan

A historic sporting celebration unfolded at Ramleela Maidan, New Delhi, as Global Star Ram Charan inaugurated the Archery Premier League (APL) on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Thousands of fans gathered to witness the spectacular launch, where the superstar performed the symbolic Raavan Dahan, capturing the spirit of focus, discipline, and triumph that archery embodies.

Ram Charan’s presence electrified the atmosphere, with the Delhi audience erupting in cheers as he officially declared the Archery Premier League open. Known for his rooted iconic performances in Magadheera, Rangasthalam, and the Oscar-winning RRR, the actor won hearts with his warm speech and humble nature, striking an emotional chord with the crowd.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ram Charan said: “For the first time in India and the world, we have a premier league for archers. We have to support every sportsman and archer. We should appreciate the focus, the discipline, and the strength the sport has. It is the responsibility of all of us to take this league forward with all the support.” The opening night featured a blend of heritage and modern spectacle—cultural performances, the ceremonial league anthem launch, dazzling team walkouts, and the grand Raavan Dahan led by Ram Charan himself.

The visionary behind this pioneering initiative, Anil Kamineni, Chairman of the Archery Premier League, brought together the Archery Association of India, World Archery, World Archery Asia, and the Sports Ministry of India to make this dream a reality. Under his leadership, the APL has been conceptualized as not just a sporting league but as a cultural celebration blending tradition, entertainment, and world-class competition. With six franchise teams, 36 of India’s finest archers, and 12 international stars competing in a first-of-its-kind mixed format under lights at the Yamuna Sports Complex (October 2–12, 2025),