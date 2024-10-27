Delhi Kabaddi League unveils official Logo and Trophy in grand ceremony

New Delhi [India], October 27 : The Delhi Kabaddi League (DKL) on Sunday unveiled its official logo and trophy at a grand ceremony held in New Delhi in the presence of the president of the Delhi State Kabaddi Association Ramesh Bidhuri.

The unveiling ceremony also featured former Indian Kabaddi player and brand ambassador of the Delhi Kabaddi League, Manjeet Chhillar, whose passion for the sport has inspired players and fans alike. This event marks an exciting milestone as DKL brings the spirit of Kabaddi to the forefront of the national capital. The League is slated to get underway in March 2025.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ramesh Bidhuri said that the trophy represents a significant step in the journey to bring Kabaddi to new heights.

"Unveiling of the Delhi Kabaddi League logo and trophy represents a significant step in our journey to bring Kabaddi to new heights. We are proud to present this league to the people of Delhi and look forward to seeing the enthusiasm it generates," Bidhuri was quoted in a release from DKL as saying.

During the unveiling ceremony, the Delhi State Kabaddi Association also revealed the franchises for the Delhi Kabaddi League (DKL). Ghazipur Maharajas, Karol Bagh Tusker, Tughlakabad Kings, Royal Chandani Chowk, Shahdara Sardars, Rohini Titans, Chhatarpur Spartans and Najafgarh Warriors are the 8 teams which will feature in the inaugural season.

Commenting on the Delhi Kabaddi League, Manjeet Chhillar said, "As someone who has dedicated my life to Kabaddi, being part of the Delhi Kabaddi League's journey is an honor. I am thrilled to see the sport gain such momentum in Delhi, and I am committed to supporting its growth."

Delhi State Kabaddi Association (DSKA) general secretary Rambir Singh, DSKA former senior vice president M S Tyagi, League commissioner Niranjan Singh, current vice president Sunil Kumar and United States Premier League (USPL) founder Jaideep Singh also graced the occasion.

The Delhi Kabaddi League will feature an 8-franchise model, with teams named after different regions. A formal bidding process will be conducted to establish these franchises, ensuring a competitive and engaging tournament. Players from Delhi will be categorized into different groups, promoting local talent and providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills.

The league promises high-stakes competition with substantial prizes for the top teams. The winners will receive Rs 5 lakh, the runners-up will be awarded Rs 3 lakh, and the teams finishing in 3rd and 4th positions will each receive Rs 1 lakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor