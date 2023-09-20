Delhi LG approves extension of ad-hoc appointments of Olympic medallists Sharad Kumar, Ravi Dahiya

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena approved the proposal for the extension of the ad-hoc appointment of Tokyo Paralympics Medallist Sharad Kumar, Tokyo Olympics Medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya to the post of Assistant Director Education and Assistant Director Education (Sports) respectively.

Sharad Kumar and Ravi Kumar Dahiya are being posted as Assistant Director Education and Assistant Director Education (Sports) on an ad-hoc basis.

Delhi LG directed the Education Department to expeditiously take up the matter with UPSC to regularize their appointments.

LG Vinai encouraged regular appointments over the practice of contractual and ad-hoc appointments in government offices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor