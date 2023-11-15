Delhi Police hail King Kohli with road safety message

New Delhi, Nov 15 The Delhi Police on Wednesday hailed star India batter Virat Kohli for surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons, as he slammed his 50th century in the format in the World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a tweet, Delhi Police not just congratulated Kohli, but also sent a subtle message on road safety.

The tweet read, "CENTURY OF THE CENTURY! @imVkohli, your 100 is super delightful! To others: Don't speed, go slowly. Because you are not Virat Kohli."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor