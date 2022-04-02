Delighted FIDE Chess Olympiad is happening in India, in my hometown: Viswanathan Anand

Five-time World Chess Champion Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand is delighted as India secured the bid to host FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai earlier this year and credits the All India Chess Federation for making it happen in his hometown.

"I am delighted it is, first of all, happening in India and secondly it is happening in my hometown. So, that's just great news so full credit to the Tamil Nadu government and AICF for moving so fast. I mean the Tamil Nadu government gave all the guarantees in just a few days and was able to happen, " said Viswanathan Anand while speaking to ANI.

The prestigious competition, which has been organized since 1927, will be held in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. The FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place from 28 July 2022 to 14 August 2022 in Chennai. Over 2000 participants will battle it out for the top prize in the competition.

"It is a historic event. I am sure that the teams here with the help of the FIDE team will be able to organize the best ever Chess Olympiad here in India. We have never hosted a Chess Olympiad in Asia. It is a rare event but India is a country that produces more grandmasters than any other country and it deserves to host the Olympiad. So, they are looking to the big festival with all teams coming, competing and promoting chess," said FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich to ANI.

The Indian Chess legend Viswanathan Anand is also happy to see the progress of young Indian chess players like R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh and he is also working with them to guide them in the right direction.

"They are all very gifted, very talented but still I want to see them break to the next level. I am working with many of them and trying to push them in the right direction but I am very excited with their progress, " said Viswanathan Anand.

Praggnanandhaa had recently created history by beating the world number one chess champion, Magnus Carlsen, of Norway in an online chess tournament and for players like him to get guidance from five-time World Chess Champion Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand is going to do his game and confidence a world of good.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor