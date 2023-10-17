Denmark Open: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap move to pre-quarters

Odense [Denmark], October 17 : India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Tuesday defeated Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the women's singles round of 32 match at the Denmark Open.

PV Sindhu, ranked No. 12 in the world, defeated the Scottish shuttler 21-14, 18-21, 21-10, as per Olympics.com.

Sindhu will now face seventh-seeded Indonesian player Gregoria Mariska Tunjung on Wednesday in the round of 16 of the BWF Super 750 competition. In the Spain Masters final earlier this year, Tunjung defeated Sindhu.

Aakarshi Kashyap moved to the pre-quarterfinal as well. She registered a come-from-the-back win over Germany's Yvonne Li 10-21, 22-20, 21-12.

The top-ranked men's doubles team in the world Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were scheduled to face Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in their opening round. The Indian team, however, abruptly withdrew, giving their rivals a walkover.

In the men's singles competition, Kidambi Srikanth had a disappointing outing as he crashed out after losing to China's Weng Hong Yang 21-19, 10-21, 16-21.

Lakshya Sen, the Commonwealth Games champion lost to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen by 21-16, 21-18 and was eliminated in the first round.

The tournament started today and will go on till October 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor