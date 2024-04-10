Derbyshire sign Daryn Dupavillon for 2024 County season

Chesterfield, April 10 Derbyshire have signed Daryn Dupavillon, the South African pace sensation, for the majority of the 2024 County season.

His signing comes as a strategic move by Derbyshire, aiming to bolster their fast-bowling arsenal following Mohammad Amir's limited availability due to his international commitments with Pakistan.

Dupavillon, renowned for his blistering pace and skill, will be stepping into the shoes of Amir, whose unexpected return to international cricket caught Derbyshire off guard. While Amir will only be able to make six appearances for the county in the T20 Blast, Dupavillon's arrival promises stability and firepower across all formats until mid-September.

Mickey Arthur, Derbyshire's head of cricket, expressed his enthusiasm for Dupavillon's inclusion, highlighting the South African's experience and quality in both international and franchise cricket.

"We felt we needed one more fast bowler to be part of our attack, particularly in red-ball cricket, and Daryn is an experienced option who will bring real pace and skill into the fold," Mickey Arthur, Derbyshire's head of cricket, said. "I'm delighted to welcome a player of Daryn's quality, he is highly regarded in the South African game and has experience in international and franchise cricket. He will be a real asset for us in all forms of the game.

"We have a very strong squad for the coming season, with Blair Tickner being here for the first half of the campaign, Daryn coming in from May and we're keen to have Mohammad Amir for the second half of the Vitality Blast, after the T20 World Cup."

Dupavillon, equally thrilled about the opportunity, cited Arthur's coaching prowess and the allure of playing in England as key factors in his decision to join Derbyshire. "I'm really excited to be joining Derbyshire," Dupavillon said. "The opportunity to work with a coach like Mickey Arthur and play in England is one I want to make the most of."

The anticipation surrounding Dupavillon's arrival adds a new dimension to Derbyshire's season, which got off to a soggy start with a four-day washout against Gloucestershire. As they gear up for their upcoming fixture against Glamorgan in Cardiff, Derbyshire will be eager to hit the ground running and capitalize on the talent and depth in their squad.

With Dupavillon poised to make his mark in county cricket and complementing the likes of Blair Tickner in the fast bowling department.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor