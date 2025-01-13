"Determined to lead India to victory": Priyanka Ingle gears up for Kho Kho World Cup

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Priyanka Ingle, the captain of the Indian women's Kho Kho team, is brimming with excitement and determination as she gears up to lead her side in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025, set to kick off at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Ingle, who hails from Maharashtra and has an impressive track record in the sport, expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for this historic opportunity.

"This is the first-ever World Cup, and I have been made the captain of the Indian women's team. I am feeling very energetic today and extremely happy that I have been given this chance to lead the team," she told ANI, reflecting on the honour.

Speaking about the team's preparation, Ingle emphasized the rigorous training they have undergone.

"We have been preparing for the World Cup for a month now. We've been practicing day and night, with fitness sessions in the morning and practice on the ground in the evening. Our coaches have guided us through all the new rules, and we are fully prepared to play in the World Cup," she shared confidently.

The new rules introduced for the World Cup include a reduction in the number of players from nine to seven and a smaller ground size.

Under Ingle's leadership, the Indian women's Kho Kho team is set to make its mark in the historic tournament, showcasing their hard work and determination on the global stage.

The event, backed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), will feature 20 men's teams and 19 women's teams from around the globe. The Indian men's team finds itself in Group A alongside Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan, while the women's team is in Group A with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

The Indian men's team will begin their campaign against Nepal on Monday, following the opening ceremony, while the women's team will face South Korea on Tuesday in their first match.

Indian men's kho kho team: Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh. Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.

Indian women's kho kho team: Priyanka Ingle (captain), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R., Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi. Standby: Sampada More, Ritika Siloriya, Priyanka Bhopi.

