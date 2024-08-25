Devendra Jhajharia exudes confidence in India's success in Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Devendra Jhajharia, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and a celebrated Paralympian himself expressed confidence in the performance of Indian athletes at the upcoming Paris Paralympics.

With over two decades of experience in the Paralympics, Jhajharia's insights and optimism are built on his close relationship with the athletes and his extensive knowledge of their abilities and performances.

"I have been a part of Paralympics for over 20 years now. I know every athlete personally. I know their game and their performance," said Jhajharia, highlighting his deep involvement with the Indian para-sports community.

He spoke about the strength of the team, mentioning that 50 athletes will be participating under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), and an additional 16 athletes from India's first para-games will also be part of the contingent.

"50 athletes are going for the Paralympics as part of the TOPS scheme. 16 players of our first para-games are also going," he added.

"We have helped many athletes through CSR sponsorship," he noted.

Jhajharia pointed out that corporate social responsibility (CSR) sponsorships have played a significant role in supporting these athletes. He acknowledged the hard work and dedication put in by the athletes over the past three years and expressed his belief in their ability to excel.

"Seeing the hard work and training put in by our athletes over three years, I can say that we will win more than 25 medals and India will be among the top 20 in the medal tally," Jhajharia confidently stated.

He emphasized that the upcoming Paris Paralympics is seen as a mission for the Indian team.

"We have undertaken the Paris Paralympics as our mission," he said.

Jhajharia spoke highly of the 84-member squad, noting that each athlete possesses the capability to win a medal.

"Out of our 84-member team, all are equally capable of winning a medal," Jhajharia added.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Jhajharia recalled the lack of recognition and support during his first Paralympics in 2004, where he had to bear his own expenses despite winning a medal.

"Back when I went for my first Paralympics in 2004 and won a medal, nobody recognised me, there was no media at the airport to receive me. I spent my own money to fund my expenses," he shared.

Highlighting the transformation in the recognition of para-athletes in India, Jhajharia credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving para-athletes a new identity and support.

"Now, PM Narendra Modi has given para-athletes a new identity," he said, acknowledging the positive changes that have boosted the morale and visibility of athletes with disabilities.

As the Indian contingent prepares for the Paris Paralympics, Jhajharia's words resonate with confidence and hope, setting high expectations for the country's performance on the global stage.

