Devon Conway to undergo surgery, ruled out of IPL 2024 until May

Christchurch, March 4 Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings suffered a major blow as New Zealand opener Devon Conway will undergo surgery on the left thumb with the recovery period estimated to be at least eight weeks.

Conway was struck on his left thumb during the second T20I against Australia. He was then forced to leave the field to undergo an X-ray, which cleared him of an obvious fracture.

But the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said, "Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks."

With a recovery period expected to be of eight weeks, then it's obvious that Conway will miss the first of the upcoming edition of the IPL, which is set to kick off on March 22.

Conway wasn't available to play the opening Test and Henry Nicholls was called in as cover for the first Test.

Nicholls stay with the squad for the second Test against Australia, starting from March 8 in Christchurch, it said.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead wished Conway a speedy recovery.

"We're all feeling for Devon. He’s a massive part of the BLACKCAPS and we’re going to miss his presence both on and off the field.

"We wish him all the best for his surgery and we will be there to support him as he begins his recovery," Stead said.

CSK will open their campaign in IPL 2024 as the defending champions in a high-stakes clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 in Chennai.

