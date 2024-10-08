DGCL 2024: Sara Golf Code beat TeeM EDC in a thriller on day 4

New Delhi, Oct 8 Sara Golf Code staged a valiant fight-back to beat TeeM EDC 3-2 on Day Four of the fourth edition of the Delhi Golf Club League on Tuesday. The opening match of the day was between TeeM EDC and Sara Golf Code. Sara Golf Code registered a win in the first game with Pratap Singh Atwal and Ishan Kapur beating Anil Taneja and Ravi Upadhyaya of Teem EDC to draw first blood. The second game was tied but TeeM EDC came back with a bang to win the third and fourth games to go one-up.

Sara Golf Code then levelled scores with a win in the fifth game and nudged ahead to a 3-2 victory, with a close-fought win in the sixth and final game of the match, where Jaiveer Singh Atwal teamed up with Govindpal Singh Chawla to beat Ambrish Jaipuria and Avyay Misra of TeeM EDC. Sara Golf Code bagged 3 points for their win.

In the second match of the day, the A-Team lived up to their name, beating Shiva 5-1 in a one-sided contest. It was the duo of Raul Rai and Jaideep Ahuja who handed the A-Team a win in the opening game of the day against the team of Arun Seth and Group Capt. GS Sabhiki of Shiva.

Thereafter, the A-Team went on a roll, winning two more games, before conceding the fourth game to Shiva. Undeterred, the A-Team went on to win the final two games to wrap up the contest and bag the all-important 3 points.

In the third match of the day, Bliss Golfers got the better of defending champions Christie’s Golf, beating them 3-2 to snare three vital points. The two teams tied the opening game before Bliss Golfers registered back-to-back wins in the second and third games.

The duo of the team, Captain Bikram Singh and Vikram Galhotra of Christie’s beat Rohan Galhotra (Vikram’s son) and Arvind Khanna of Bliss Golfers to reduce the lead to one. Shon Kipgen and Madhav Inder Singh however, won the fifth game to open up an unassailable two-game lead for Bliss Golfers. Christie’s Golf won the last game but it was a case of too little too late.

The fourth match of the day between Sudhir Power and Tee Birds ended in a tie with both teams winning three games apiece. Sudhir Power set the ball rolling winning the first game, but Tee Birds came back to win the second. Showcasing some attacking golf, Sudhir Power came back to win the third and fourth games but Tee Birds returned the favour with wins in the fifth and sixth games to tie scores.

In the final match of the day between Bharat Strikers and Eagles & Birdies, the former started in grand fashion winning the first two games till Prabhat Singh and Amit Kohli of Eagles & Birdies pulled back with a win in the third game against Gp.

Captain Sanjay Chauhan and Devin Narang. Bharat Striker, however, registered wins in the fourth and fifth games and despite Eagles & Birdies coming back to win the sixth and final game, Bharat Strikers won by a score-line of 4-2 and bagged three vital points.

