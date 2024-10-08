DGCL 2024: We're relaxed now and will do better, says Legends 9 mentor Amit Dube

New Delhi, Oct 8 Former India golfer and Legends 9 mentor Amit Dube is hopeful of the team's comeback in the fourth edition of the Delhi Golf Club League (DGCL) after losing their opening match against MMG Coca-Cola 5-1. Dube blamed nervousness for their loss in the opening match but assured of the team's fightback in the remaining three group matches.

"The team is really good but in the first round, they didn't come close to their potential. Everybody was really nervous because we had been putting in a lot of hard work at the range and I think now we're more relaxed as a team. They will do well now," Dube told IANS on Tuesday.

"It's been really good experience, we've a good team. Nice people and a lot of bonhomie in team members. And a lot of support from owners Shashank and Reshma. The best seed in our group is Pioneers, and we've got to play to our capability. Golf is a game when your good day is better than their good day, you come up on top," he added.

Asked for his thoughts on the league's development over the years, Dube said, "The league is very similar to what it was last year. They have changed some rules and there is a lot of confusion about how everything will transpire but in the end, it is the same for everybody."

"MatchPlay format allows you to come back in the match, especially in Delhi Golf Club where there are a lot of penalties for missing a shot is very high. In this golf course, it is better to play MatchPlay," Dube added.

When asked about the future stars of the sport, Dube named youngsters Kartik Singh and Zara Anand as promising talents. "There is this young boy Kartik Singh and a young girl Zara Anand are very good. They've solid games and hopefully, they will go all the way," he concluded.

The league is being played on a four-ball better ball Matchplay format and over two stages – a round-robin stage followed by a knock-out stage. During each playoff match in the league stage, each team will field 6 pairs (12 players). One pair from each team will play against a pair from the other team in the above-mentioned format, with all the players playing off 90% of their original handicaps.

The 24 teams have been divided into four groups. After the league stage, during which the teams from one group will compete against each other. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knock-out stage starting with the quarter-finals. In the knock-out stage, the matches between two teams will be contested by seven pairs (14 players). The finals will be played on October 26.

