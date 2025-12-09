Dharashiv, Sangli crowned champions at Maharashtra 51st Junior State Kho Kho Championship

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra)[India], December 9 : In the 51st Junior State Kho Kho Championship, Dharashiv and Sangli emerged as champions in the boys' and girls' categories, respectively.

The Championship, which started on December 4, concluded on December 7, with 720 players from across 24 districts in Maharashtra participating.

The format of the championship was league cum knockout, and 40 matches were played in both the boys' and girls' categories. In boys', Solapur bagged the Runners-up position with Sangli and Pune at joint third place. While in girls', Thane secured the Runners-up position with Dharashiv and Solapur at joint third, according to the release.

"The massive participation reflects the strong presence of Kho Kho in the state. The Junior championship is a platform to identify and nurture future talents", said Chandrajit Jadhav, General Secretary, Maharashtra Kho Kho Association.

The championship also recognised outstanding players, including Sotya Valvi as Best Defender, Chandanshiv Shambhuraj as Best Attacker, and Vasave Jitendra as Best All-Rounder in the boys' category. In the girls' category, Tamkhade Shrawani was adjudged Best Defender, Jagdale Praniti as Best Attacker, and Chafe Sanika as Best All-Rounder.

Under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), the event was organised by the Maharashtra Kho Kho Association, with the support of the Ahilyanagar District Kho Kho Association.

The 51st Junior State Kho Kho Championship served as a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and secure a spot in the 44th Junior National Kho Kho Championship (Boys and Girls), to be held in Karnataka from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

