'Dhoni-land’ dazzles after Virat turns back the clock

Ranchi, Nov 30 The entire crowd at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here rose in jubilation as Virat Kohli notched up his 52nd ODI century in the opening ODI against South Africa the three-match series here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday.

Playing at the home ground of India legend and one of his closest friends, MS Dhoni, dubbed as ‘Dhoni land’ before the game by Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli led the batting charge for his side and hit a beautiful century, turning his first ODI in India in nearly 10 months into no less than a festival.

Taking on the Proteas, Kohli sailed to a smooth fifty before converting it into his 83rd international century and shut all his critics in style.

Kohli walked in earlier than India would have liked, but what followed was a masterclass that shifted the entire rhythm of the innings. Arriving after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s departure, Kohli immediately seized control, striking with a clarity and authority that had been missing from his recent outings.

He was the driving force in a 136-run stand with Rohit Sharma, setting the tone with crisp boundaries and cleanly struck sixes that lifted India into a commanding position.

Even after Rohit fell, Kohli’s momentum never dipped. He pressed on with a fluency that recalled his peak years, eventually raising a richly crafted century, one that carries added weight given the scrutiny surrounding his form in recent months.

This hundred, his first ODI century on Indian soil in 746 days, marks a symbolic return. His previous home century came in the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, the innings in which he overtook Sachin Tendulkar to claim a record 50 ODI hundreds.

Now 37 and having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, Kohli continues to look entirely capable of anchoring India’s one-day ambitions. If this innings is any indication, his influence on the side, and potentially at the 2027 World Cup, remains far from fading.

Kohli’s dominance over South Africa in the one-day arena shows no sign of slowing. His latest hundred, the sixth of his ODI career against the Proteas, adds yet another layer to a rivalry he has long controlled, further cementing his position as the Indian batter with the most centuries against them.

The milestone also marks his second international ton of the year, following the one he carved out against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. For a player who has spent the past year fielding questions about form and longevity, Kohli’s numbers continue to offer the most emphatic answers.

Kohli’s commanding innings did far more than steady India’s total; it pushed him into yet another realm of batting greatness. His latest century not only reinforced his reputation as one of cricket’s modern masters but also carried historical weight.

Reaching his 52nd ton in the format, he eclipsed one of Tendulkar’s most monumental records, becoming the player with the most hundreds ever scored in a single format. It was a moment that felt both inevitable and extraordinary, an achievement that adds further shine to a career already crowded with milestones.

The stalwart ended his knock, scoring a magnificent 135 off 120 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and seven sixes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor