Dhoni’s favourite Hummer gets military makeover, goes viral on social media

Ranchi, July 14 If you spot a roaring SUV on the streets of Ranchi, adorned with visuals of fighter helicopters and soldiers, chances are it's Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s iconic Hummer H2 in its new military avatar.

The former India cricket captain, known for his love of automobiles, purchased the powerful SUV from American automaker General Motors in 2009. Now, 15 years later, he has given it a fresh makeover inspired by the Indian Army -- a force with which he shares a deep emotional connection.

Videos of the revamped Hummer have gone viral across social media platforms. The vehicle now features striking artwork depicting fighter jets, tanks, aircraft, and Indian soldiers in action. The customisation was carried out by a Ranchi-based car detailing studio.

Studio founder Achyut Kishore revealed that Dhoni had personally requested an army-themed design, which has now been successfully done.

Dhoni’s bond with the armed forces is well-known. In 2011, he was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. He has undergone training with the Para Forces and has even performed parachute jumps.

Known to spend time with soldiers regularly, Dhoni often speaks about drawing inspiration from their discipline and courage.

During the 2019 ICC World Cup, Dhoni famously wore gloves featuring the ‘Balidaan Badge’ -- a symbol of the Para Special Forces -- as a mark of respect for the Indian Army.

An avid automobile enthusiast, Dhoni owns a remarkable collection of cars and superbikes. His garage boasts luxury and performance vehicles such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and a classic Nissan Jonga. But it’s his Hummer H2 that remains the jewel of the collection -- now more eye-catching than ever in its new military look.

Recently, Dhoni was also seen driving the newly launched ‘Basalt Dark Edition’ SUV from French automaker Citroen in Ranchi.

Dhoni, who is also the brand ambassador for Citroen, was spotted behind the wheel of the sleek Black Edition, believed to be the latest addition to his impressive fleet.

