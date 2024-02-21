Dhruv Jurel hoping to meet MS Dhoni during Ranchi Test

Ranchi, Feb 21 Ahead of the fourth Test between India and England at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, starting on February 23, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel said he hopes to get a chance to meet the legendary MS Dhoni during his time in the city for the match.

India are currently leading England 2-1 in the five-match Test series. Jurel is coming off a Test debut at Rajkot, where India won by 434 runs. In that game, he made a confident 46 while pulling off a stunning run-out of Ben Duckett – collecting, running and dislodging the stumps in a single motion - in the second innings, thus showing that he’s adept at both skills in the longer format.

"My dream is to meet Mahi bhai especially after the match, that too after an international game, in the Indian jersey. Whenever I have talked to him, I have always learnt something new from him and that has been very helpful in my cricket. So, I will hope that I get a chance to meet him during the fourth Test at Ranchi," he said in a video posted by BCCI on ‘X’.

Jurel is the fourth wicketkeeper for India in Tests after Rishabh Pant’s accident in December 2022 meant he is on the long road to recovery. India had previously tried KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul in the wicketkeeper-batter slot in Tests, but none of them fit the bill.

Jurel’s good show on Test debut earned him plaudits for his glovework and batting temperament. He also recalled his first meeting with Dhoni in IPL 2023, which was also his first season with Rajasthan Royals.

"I was just watching him and then, I stood up and started thinking ‘Is this MS Dhoni standing in front of me?’. My first interaction with him was in IPL 2023 which was my first season. At that time, I was pinching myself to see whether it is a dream or not.

"When I got to him, I said, ‘Sir, bhaiya’ and from inside, I was thinking ‘How should I be addressing him?’ I then asked him, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and then the click was taken. He gave me just one advice: just go out and watch the ball and play."

