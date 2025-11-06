Dhruv Jurel’s rearguard hundred rescues India A after top-order collapse

Bengaluru, Nov 6 In seaming conditions that constantly tested technique and temperament, Dhruv Jurel once again stood tall. His superb counterattacking century helped India A recover from 124 for 7 to post a respectable 255 on the opening day of the second unofficial Test against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence on Thursday.

Jurel’s knock – his fourth first-class hundred and third since June – was a masterclass in composure and control. Coming in at No. 6 after India A’s top order had crumbled, he absorbed pressure, stitched together crucial lower-order stands, and ensured the hosts had something to bowl at.

At one stage, India A were reeling at 126 for 7 after off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen and left-arm seamer Tiaan van Vuuren made full use of the assistance on offer. But Jurel, who had earlier scored 124, 44, and 6* against West Indies A, once again showed why his name keeps surfacing in national team discussions. His unbeaten 132* effort not only steadied the innings but also underlined his growing stature as a dependable red-ball batter.

India A’s innings began in disarray after being put in to bat on a green surface. Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) fell in the very first over, pinned lbw by Tshepo Moreki for a three-ball duck. KL Rahul, returning to the A setup, looked fluent early, collecting three crisp boundaries, but fell on 19, nicking off to van Vuuren. Devdutt Padikkal (5) and Sai Sudharsan (17) followed soon after, both undone by movement and turn, leaving India A at 59 for 4.

Rishabh Pant’s attacking 24, featuring a slog-swept six and a couple of boundaries, was cut short by Moreki, who found extra bounce to have him caught behind. Harsh Dubey (29) provided brief resistance before being bowled by van Vuuren, while Akash Deep was cleaned up by Subrayen for a seven-ball duck.

At 124 for 7, South Africa A looked in complete control. That’s when Jurel found an unlikely ally in Kuldeep Yadav and then in Mohammed Siraj for 34 runs. The pair added 79 for the eighth wicket, with Kuldeep contributing a gritty 20 before being run out after a brilliant piece of fielding by Temba Bavuma at short mid-off. Their partnership frustrated the visitors for nearly 14 overs and shifted the momentum India A’s way.

Jurel reached his half-century off 62 balls, displaying maturity beyond his years. He was solid on both front and back foot, punishing loose deliveries while leaving astutely outside off. His century, built with judicious stroke play and precise shot selection, came with just the right balance of aggression and restraint.

Eventually, India A were bowled out for 255, with Prasidh Krishna the last man to fall, chipping a return catch to van Vuuren, who ended with figures of 4 for 52. Moreki and Subrayen took four combined, sharing two each key middle-order wickets.

Brief Scores: India A 255 in 77.1 overs (Dhruv Jurel 132 not out, Rishabh Pant 24; Tiaan van Vuuren 4-52, Tshepo Moreki 2-52) against South Africa.

