Dhruvi Choudhary will make India proud in ISF School World Games in France: M3M Foundation's Payal Kanodia

New Delhi, May 13 Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, has extended her best wishes to Dhruvi Choudhary, a rhythmic gymnast, who left for competing in the ISF School World Games in France.

M3M Foundation has supported Dhruvi through its Lakshya programme.

Dhruvi Choudhary (15), who is all excited to give her best performance in the ISF School World Games, said, "I always wanted to be a good gymnast. However, due to financial constraints, I had seen many ups and downs in my life, and the ambition of going to France seemed like a far-fetched dream. But the scholarship offered by M3M Foundation has enabled me to focus on my goals and provided me all the support and encouragement."

This young athlete from Haryana has got a chance to raise the flag of India in the ISF School World Games 2022 to be held in France from May 14 to 22. Players from 64 countries are participating in 17 different competitions in the event.

Dr Payal Kanodia is herself a globally recognised sports woman with a silver medal in International Kettlebell Lifting World Championship.

She is a listed member of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain, English Heritage – UK, and Royal Society of St. George - England.

The M3M Foundation aims to provide scholarships through the Lakshya programme to Indian players who have excelled in the game but are unable to advance due to financial constraints.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor