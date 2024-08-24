Diamond League 2024: India’s Avinash Sable to take part in Silesia

Chorzow (Poland), Aug 24 India's Avinash Sable will be hoping to continue to build on his superb performance in men's 3000m steeplechase at the Paris Olympic Games when he takes part in the 12th meet of the 2024 Diamond League to be held at the Silesian Stadium here on Sunday.

Along with multiple medallists from Paris 2024, the premier track-and-field meet will feature Sable, who recently became the first Indian to qualify for the final of the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Olympics.

Sable will compete against 19 other runners, including the Paris 2024’s Top-3, Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco), Kenneth Rooks (USA), and Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya).

Sable had finished 11th in the 3000m steeplechase final in the Paris Olympic Games with a timing of 8:14.18. Earlier, he had clocked 8:15.43 in Heat 2 to qualify for the final.

Among other Paris Olympic Games stars that will be in action in this meet will be Botswana's first-ever Olympic gold medallist, Letsile Tebogo, who will be the top attraction in the men's 200m following his historic Olympic win.

The men’s 800m will feature a Paris 2024 rematch between gold medallist Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Kenya) and silver medallist Marco Arop (Canada). Other top athletes in action include Paris 2024 shot put gold medallist Ryan Crouser (USA) and pole vault world record-breaker Armand Duplantis (Sweden).

For Indian fans, the action will be available live and exclusively on JioCinema and Sports18 - 1 HD from 7.30 pm onwards on Sunday.

