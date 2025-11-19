Digboi Masters 2025: Yuvraj Sandhu maintains two-shot lead on Day Two of PGTI event

Digboi (Assam), Nov 19 PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu maintained his two-stroke lead following his second round of three-under 69 at the INR 1 crore SERVO Masters 2025 being played at the Digboi Golf Links in Digboi in Assam on Wednesday. Yuvraj (65-69), a two-time winner in Digboi, totalled 10-under 134 at the halfway stage.

Saptak Talwar (68-68), playing in Digboi for the first time, fired a second straight 68 to move his total to eight-under 136 and jump five places to second position. The cut was declared at four-over 148. Fifty-nine professionals made the cut. Deven Bhumij of Digboi was the only local professional to make the cut. He ended day two in tied 42nd place at three-over 147.

The SERVO Masters, which celebrates its landmark silver jubilee 25th edition this year, has a special place in the history of Indian professional golf as it is the longest-running tournament on the Indian domestic circuit and on the PGTI.

Yuvraj Sandhu started well with two 10-foot conversions and a great drive, earning him three birdies on the first five holes. The Chandigarh-based 28-year-old, a four-time winner this year, then had a little slump as he conceded bogeys on the seventh and eighth after finding the trees and suffering a bad bounce, respectively.

Sandhu regained control by making birdies on the 11th and 12th courtesy of his splendid ball-striking. However, he had birdie opportunities on four more holes thereafter, where he missed the putts.

“I made a better start than day one, so I was looking forward to a deeper round today, but the putts didn’t fall on the back-nine. Importantly, I got some momentum back thanks to my ball-striking in the latter half of the day. I’m now hoping for a better show with the putter in the last two rounds," Yuvraj said.

“This course is very up and down, so walking here takes a toll on the legs. After my round today, I just sat down to give my legs some much-needed rest. Full recovery of the body is very important in such situations. That’s what I require to be at my best in the last two rounds,” he added.

Saptak Talwar mixed five birdies and a bogey during his second round to make a move on the leaderboard. Saptak, a winner on the PGTI earlier this year, sank a 15-footer and also had a tap-in for birdies on Wednesday.

Veer Ahlawat (71), a former winner in Digboi, ended round two in tied third place at six-under 138. Viraj Madappa (68), Yuvraj Singh (71), and Shivendra Singh Sisdoia (71) also shared third place with Veer.

