Diksha Dagar makes a modest start on Epson Tour

Longwood (Florida), March 16 Diksha Dagar got off to a modest start with a 3-over 74 in the opening round of the 2024 IOA Golf Classic on the Epson Tour. Diksha had just one birdie against four bogeys and was lying T-86 at the Par-71 Alaqua Country Club. It is a three-round 54-hole event.

Diksha, using her time in between her other international engagements on the Ladies European Tour, where she has had two Top-10 finishes recently, stayed on Florida after playing the Aramco Team Series last week.

Diksha, a multiple winner on her domestic Tour, the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, and a two-time champion on the LET, will be playing at least two events right and probably a few more later in the season.

Cydney Clanton, a three-time Epson Tour champion, navigated the course with the best in round rolling in five birdies and an eagle on her way to a 6-under 66. The round was bogey-free till she missed green and failed to hole a testy par putt.

Lindsey McCurdy, Dewi Weber and Jessica Peng with rounds of 66 each will be starting their second rounds one shot behind Clanton.

The tight, tree-lined course was challenging but does offer birdie opportunities as it showed on the first day. The first round was suspended due to darkness but the start of the second round will not be affected.

