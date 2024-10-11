Diksha Dagar misses cut by one shot in Chinese Taipei, Tamburlini stays in lead

Taoyuan [Taiwan], October 11 : Diksha Dagar missed the cut for the second straight week but this time it was by a slender one-shot in the inaugural Wistron Ladies Open. She fought back from 2-over to even par but fell one shot short.

After two bogeys, she had two birdies but missed a lot of chances and exited the tournament.

She finished T-63rd as 62 players made the cut as windy conditions proved to be tricky with low scores hard to come by at Sunrise Golf and Country Club.

Diksha paid heavily for the price of 6-over 78 in the first round and even a 72 in the second could not help her.

She is next due to play the Women's Indian Open at home.

Meanwhile, the Order of Merit leader, Chiara Tamburlini (66-73) who was in a share of the lead after 18 holes, had a more difficult second day carding a round of 73 (+1).

The 24-year-old began her day from the 10th tee and made a birdie on the 15th but struggled on her back nine with bogeys on the first, third and fifth holes. In her final few holes, Tamburlini rolled in a birdie on the sixth before a bogey on eight but she finished on a positive with a birdie on nine to sit at the top of the leaderboard on five-under-par.

Thailand's Chonlada Chayanun was co-leader after the first round alongside Tamburlini but also had a difficult second day.

Five players are in share of third place with South Africa's Casandra Alexander, home star Yu-Sang Hou, Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands and Thai duo Kusuma Meechai and Supamas Sangchan all on three-under-par.

